So much rain fell this weekend, that several locations have already seen more rain than we normally get the entire month of June! And most of that fell over the weekend. So it'll be nice to enjoy a small taste of summer on Tuesday.
A few lingering mountain showers will die off with overnight Monday and into Tuesday, while some weak high pressure builds in. The combination should make for a beautiful day across most of the Inland Northwest on Tuesday, with temperatures actually where they should be in the low-70s around Spokane.
But while Tuesday will be very nice, don't be mistaken! The same pattern that produced all the rain over the weekend is still in play...we're just getting a little break. Clouds start to roll back in Wednesday and Thursday, with even a few sprinkles on Wednesday, but we should stay mostly dry through the middle of the week.
That changes by Friday as our resident Gulf of Alaska low-pressure system guides yet another round of wet weather in for the entire weekend. Right now Saturday looks to be the wettest day with widespread showers and thunderstorms, and scattered showers both Friday and Sunday. Mother Nature is making it very clear, that it's still not summer yet, even though it may feel like it on Tuesday!
-Blake