I tell you what, the lawns and gardens around Spokane look phenomenal! But that grass sure is getting long! And we might finally get a chance to cut it with some drier weather in the forecast.
The persistent storm system that has brought daily rainfall to the region is finally moving out of the area on Friday. There will still be a chance of spotty showers Friday afternoon, but we should also see some sun-breaks.
Saturday still looks to be dry end-to-end, the perfect day to get caught up on the yard-work before another stubborn storm brings the start of another rainy week on Sunday.
While the rain is certainly needed, one concern it brings are rising rivers and the potential for some flooding, which will certainly be a topic of conversation next week.
