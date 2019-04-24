SPOKANE, Wash. - School zone speeding tickets are some of the most expensive you can get. Ask any officer and they'll tell you, they're just trying to protect our kids. A relatively new tool, school zone cameras, are aimed at catching speeders in the act. But one man fears the system is making errors that are wrongfully costing Spokane drivers big time.
"I have two grand kids," Rick Martin said. "I pick them up and drop them off at school five days a week. I see how people drive in school zones. I'm really conscious about that."
Grandchildren in tow or not, Rick Martin is cautious man. He always has been.
"I drove for 30 years professionally," the recent retiree said. "I don't have one citation or one accident. I have a perfectly clean driving record. I don't speed. I'm not a speeder."
That's why when a $296 dollar school zone speeding ticket was in his mailbox, he was blindsided. The document stated school zone speeding cameras clocked him at 33 miles per hour. He said he had no way of knowing the normal speed limit, 30 miles per hour, had shifted to 20.
"I was almost to that point to just pay it when I went to the website," Rick said. "There's a link to pay it or you can look up more information."
The additional information included video of Rick's car. We have attached that video to this story. It was near Ridgeview Elementary on Maple. The ticket was dated Thursday, March 27th at 12:54 PM. It was an early release day. Unlike high schools in Spokane, elementary schools only have school zone speeds in effect during designated times of the day. Signs indicate the 20 mile per hour school zone speed limit is only in effect with the lights are flashing.
"They weren't flashing when I went through," he said. "There wasn't one kid in sight because school got out at 1:00."
When you slow the footage down, you can see Rick's side for yourself. As Rick passes the poll, the lights are off. Immediately after he does pass, they come on.
KHQ went out to the scene to check it out for ourselves. We compared where Rick's car was in the video to the poll when the lights did come on. The poll was at least 30 feet behind him.
"I thought okay, that's why I didn't see the lights come on," he said. " I physically couldn't have."
Rick is filing for an appeal. He plans to go to court to show the judge the video. It's something he can do because he is retired, but what about drivers who can't? For some, paying the ticket is cheaper than taking off work to fight it. Rick believes that's not fair, especially if the driver had no way of knowing they were doing anything wrong.
"I believe there is a flaw in the system," he said.
That's why the family called KHQ's Hayley Guenthner. They want to make the public aware of their story, because they fear it could happen to you too. Two other cars appear to be in the same position as Rick. He told KHQ he can't help but wonder how many times this happens every single day.
"I think there's a bigger issue here," he said. "I think the city is issuing citations that aren't valid."
KHQ made Spokane PD aware of Rick's story. As we mentioned, he is currently going through the appeals process.
While he's confident the City's own footage will get him off the hook, what he really wants is a better review process of so called violators.
"I love the police," he said. "I think there should be school zones with limits like this and I'm not opposed to these cameras, but they need to get it right."
So what if you get a school zone speeding ticket? The best thing you can do is watch the video, like Rick did. See if you were in fact in the wrong. If you believe you were not, file an appeal. You can do this via mail, or you can request an in person hearing. That's typically your best option if your schedule allows.
We will make sure to keep you posted as Rick's appeals process plays out.