Expect abundant low clouds and fog will persist over the region through Christmas Day with isolated mountain snow showers. The chances of a white Christmas will depend on what's currently on the ground. The next round of light snow will impact the region Wednesday night. This will be followed by cooler temperatures for Thursday and early Friday. The weather will likely turn wetter again by the weekend.
- Tonight - Patchy drizzle before 7pm. Patchy fog before 11pm. Patchy freezing fog after 11pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Calm wind.
- Christmas Day - Patchy freezing fog before 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Calm wind.
- Tuesday Night - Patchy freezing fog after 10pm. Increasing clouds, with a low around 24. Calm wind.