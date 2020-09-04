A Hot Start to the Holiday Weekend!

Labor Day weekend starts out with a bang with high temperatures in the 90s for most areas of the Inland Northwest. Widespread haze likely tomorrow morning thanks in part to the Evans Canyon Fire. A little bit of cooler conditions likely on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s, before we start seeing more seasonable temps come Labor Day.
A Fire Weather Watch is in play starting Monday because of a cold front that is passing through resulting in cooler temperatures but very strong winds. Combine that with the very little rain we have seen over the past month and we could be seeing an increase in Red Flag Warnings come next week. Look for temperatures in the 70s on Labor Day and on Tuesday, before shooting back into the 80s and 90s by the end of next week.
