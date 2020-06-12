SPOKANE, Wash. Qualifying to guard someone's person or property is a heavily regulated process in the State Of Washington. It has to be for the safety of everyone involved.
There are some like to say they're providing "protection," and then there are the professionals - like Jon Lubben - Chief of Operations at Metro Protective Services in Spokane "We were down there both times. Both Sundays. The first Sunday was great. But then it got kind of dumb at the end."
They protected both Wild Dawgs and Soulful Soups & Spirits on Howard last weekend after both businesses were worried unrest would come back again. Some of his members were in the thick of it. Jon says those agitators surrounded and damaged one of their cars.
But that's just part of the job professional security officers train for.
Many in security already come from police or military backgrounds. On top of that, they have to go through a registration process with the state of Washington, pass a criminal background check plus have $25,000 in liability insurance for bodily, personal injury, or property damage that may occur in the course of their work.
Even more specialized training is required to be an armed security guard, which focuses on de-escalation techniques that makes pulling the trigger an act of last resort. "We've been highly successful because we have taken high-risk properties and got them calmed down and the problems removed from the property without using force," Jon added.
The Washington law governing private security guards is very clear. Anyone performing the duties of a security guard without a license is guilty of a gross misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and a $5,000 fine.
