A weather system will be leaving the region today, with mainly mountain snow showers gradually diminishing. Drier and colder weather is expected Monday and Tuesday. The next weather system arrives Wednesday night into Thursday, with a chance for mountain snow and valley rain and snow.
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 20. Light and variable wind.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 29. Calm wind.