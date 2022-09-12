SPOKANE, Wash. - In a usually safe South Hill neighborhood, gun shots were fired Sunday night, injuring two people.
“It’s hard to calm your kids down when they see something like that right outside their house,” Karen Poer said.
Poer and her family have been living in the neighborhood on 58th and Magnolia for nearly three years. She said she has never experienced something as concerning as a shooting in the area before.
Poer was inside her home with her two children when the shooting occurred.
"I was in my back bedroom and my daughter came in and started telling me this story about somebody with a gun,” Poer said. “She was visibly upset and shaking.”
After attempting to calm her family down, Poer headed outside to see what all the commotion was about. There she saw police officers surrounding the area, as neighbors came together to support one another, trying to figure out what had happened on their quiet street.
“We’re on the south hill, this is generally a calm and quiet neighborhood,” Poer said.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, one man and one woman were shot inside their vehicle after an alleged drug deal went sideways; they are expected to recover. The third man involved fled the scene and has not been identified by the police.
“Someone took off on foot and ran through our backyard,” Scott Dicken said.
Dicken is Poer’s neighbor. He said he heard the gunshots, but at first thought they were the sound of firecrackers, until police came knocking on his door to tell him something different.
“That’s the first time we learned that there had been gunfire right on the corner there,” Dicken said.
Dicken said he soon went about his evening on Sunday, but it was not as easy for Poer and her two kids.
“My kids ended up sleeping in the bed with me because they were so scared,” Poer said. “It’s nerve-wracking as a single mom.”
As of now, no one has been charged with the shooting. Major Crimes is taking over the investigation.