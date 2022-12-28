After flooding rains Monday night and gusty winds Tuesday night, Wednesday provided a nice break in all the weather action we've been seeing of late.
The storm that brought it all is slowly making it's way out of the region to the east of us, but still left behind some lingering flurries of snow throughout the day over the Panhandle. Those should taper off overnight into Thursday morning.
There are still some flooding concerns as of Wednesday afternoon, as our Areal Flood Advisory remains in place. Paradise Creek in Moscow, and the St. Joe River at Calder are also still under a Flood Warning, but thanks to cooler temperatures and less rain today, the rivers are receding, and we expect both the advisory and the warnings to come to an end by Wednesday evening.
Now we turn our attention to our next chance for snow!
Our active weather pattern not taking much of a break, as our next wave moves into the region Thursday afternoon. This first batch of moisture looks fairly weak, but still could produce some mixed precip showers Thursday afternoon-Thursday night. Any accumulations would be extremely light and not impactful.
A stronger wave looks to slide in late Thursday night and into Friday morning. Temperatures will be cooler with the overnight arrival, allowing snow to stick through the Friday morning commute, although amounts don't look all that impressive around the Spokane area, generally 1-3".
Heavier snow amounts are expected in the (you guessed it) mountains, as well as valley locations just east of the Cascades, as well as the Waterville Plateau. A Winter Weather Advisory goes into place Thursday morning, and lasts through Friday afternoon.