Santa isn't the only one making deliveries this Christmas Eve, students the Lake Pend Oreille Alternative High School will be making and delivering 150 meals to elderly people in the community.
"I just want to help the community, I want to be a part of it," said Paige Pense, 11th grader at the Lake Pend Oreille Alternative High School.
While the big day is a little over a week away, they are practicing making some of the foods in the meals and as well prepping some of it.
Teacher and chef at the school, Rand Rosecrans said the 25 students in total working on this project are the highest performing students.
"These students are working on it because they have earned the privilege to do something like this," said Rosecrans.
Rosecrans said the inspiration behind the idea comes from a local Sandpoint restaurant, the Hoot Owl Cafe, who he said donates meals every Thanksgiving and Christmas.
He said he want to give back with his students because the alternative school is supported by the community.
"I want to try and teach the kids, how do you say thank you, what can you do to give back to your community," said Rosecrans.
And inside the kitchen:
"We are like a family here," said Pense.
"Why not be able to have a little fun at school? Why not do things that are going to serve you later in life?" said Rosecrans.
Rosecrans said he hopes that through this project his students learn that, "in a rough and tough world, I try to bring the message of working with others and serving others will serve you better in life, you may not think so, but it will."
Rosecrans said they are following all CDC protocols, masks, extra sanitation, social distancing, and meals will all be packaged individually.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.