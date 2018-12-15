An active and relatively mild weather pattern is expected this upcoming week. One weather system will continue periods of precipitation today and tonight. Moderate snow accumulations expected along the east slopes of the Cascades and Okanogan Valley. A wetter and warmer system arrives Monday night into Tuesday night with the potential for heavy mountain snows and valley rains. Drier and cooler weather arrives by the end of the work week.
- Today: Rain. High near 41. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
- Tonight: Rain, mainly before 4 am. Steady temperature around 40. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
- Monday: A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after 4 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. South wind 3 to 7 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.