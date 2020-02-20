So far every day this week has featured beautiful sunshine across the Inland Northwest, and it just wouldn't be right if we didn't end our week the same way. So, more sunshine for our Friday! That also means that temperatures in the morning will once again have a bit of bite, in the low-20s, but we should also see a warmer afternoon with highs in the mid-40s.
But all good things must come to an end, and the pattern that's brought the early Spring weather starts to break down this weekend. Clouds start to roll back in on Saturday, then a storm system will bring rain and snow showers, along with some gusty winds on Sunday. As of right now, I'm expecting this to be mostly rain around Spokane, but northern valleys of Washington and Idaho could get a little bit of slushy snow accumulation. Travelers also need to be prepared as some mountain passes could get close to a foot of snow through Monday morning!
It's short-lived however, and we actually expect more sunshine for most of next week as well!
