"I have some great kids here," school aide (and local boxing legend) Chauncy Welliver said standing outside Willard Elementary Friday afternoon.
So Welliver wanted to do something special for his 6th grade students. Being a local sports legend has its perks, so he made a phone call to a friend, a personal hero, and a fellow legend.
"I still get goosebumps when he walks into a room and he's a friend," Welliver said. "He's my Tom Brady!"
A Tom Brady who just so happens to be a football guy himself: Shadle Park graduate, Washington State Alum, and Super Bowl Champion and MVP Mark Rypien.
As the kids sat in the gymnasium after lunch, Rypien walked in and knew his young audience.
"They have no idea who the heck I am or where I came from," Rypien smiled. "Maybe their grandparents ended up seeing my play back in the day."
It's a day that was almost 30 years ago now for Rypien. He won Super Bowl XXVI in 1992 when his then Washington Redskins beat the Buffalo Bills 37-24. Rypien was named MVP of the game.
The 6th graders sitting in the multi-purpose room Friday afternoon weren't fully aware of Rypien's resume.
"No, I hadn't heard of him until Chauncy said he was going to get him to come to the school," 6th grader Conner said.
But even so, Mark brought the stories, his Super Bowl hardware weighing heavily on his left hand, and he brought the jokes.
"I did hold John Stockton to 32 points in a game once," Rypien joked with a straight face in front of the silent group of kids before revealing the joke.
"These kids don't get jokes do they?" Rypien said with a laugh. "I'm through out my best material here."
Perhaps most importantly, the NFL legend brought a message of inspiration to the 6th grade PE class at Willard Elementary on Friday.
"You can do anything. Doesn't matter where you're from," Rypien said of growing up in Spokane. "Go after something. Put your mind to it."
However, as much of an honor as it is to sit in the same room as a Super Bowl MVP and ask him important questions like "How many people have you tackled" (a number Rypien didn't know for sure, but jokingly recalled the many times he had to tackle someone who had just intercepted him), after a little Q&A, it was time to head outside as the kids lined up for a chance to catch a pass from a Super Bowl MVP.
"It's nerve-racking," Conner said. "It gets your heart racing up and it's great to have that experience."
"We were all in the line hoping that we would not drop it, because we would never be able to forgive ourselves," 6th grader Camden added.
"It would be way too embarrassing if we dropped it in front of the school and Mark Rypien," 6th grader Zach agreed.
While not all of the students may have fully grasped the unique opportunity to catch a pass from a world champion, did it matter? Not really. They were having fun running routes, talking a little trash to the 38-year-old reporter (me) who could resist standing in line for a route either, and catching some perfect spirals from a local legend.
They were having fun. They were being kids.
Rypien said he hopes to do more things like his Willard Elementary visit in the future.
After the game of catch with the dozens of kids, Rypien sat at a table and signed autographs for each and everyone one of them and made some new fans.
"Totally. Totally, yeah," Conner said when asked if he was a new Mark Rypien fan.
"He goes beyond football,"Welliver summarized. "Mark's my hero and I don't mean that for football. Mark's a great human being with what he does with his foundation."