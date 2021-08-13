The bad news first. We likely won't be seeing any major improvements in the smoke on Saturday and Sunday.
Our Air Quality Alert remains in place until Monday morning where we might finally see some notable relief, but until then make sure you're limiting outdoor time when the air quality it unhealthy.
As for the heat...that's sticking around too, with temperatures back up near 100° both Saturday and Sunday.
A concerning addition to the forecast, the wind. Ironically, it's the same wind that would help push the smoke out but will also create an ideal environment for more fires to grow quickly if they start. The strongest winds are expected on Sunday with gusts up to 30mph.
So, what about the good news?
As long as no new fires start, our air quality should improve, and temperatures cool down for next week!