A new report from AAA predicts gas prices across the west coast will drop in the near future.
Right now, AAA's data shows the average price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline is just over $3.20 in Washington state and just over $2.80 in Idaho. AAA forecasts gas prices could drop by up to 25 cents per gallon as fall approaches. The report lists several reasons for the decrease, including gasoline stocks, the performance of west coast refineries and a drop in travel after the Labor Day holiday.
AAA encourages drivers to regularly service vehicles in order to ensure they are making the most of each gallon of gas.