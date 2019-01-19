A new round of rain and snow is expected across southeast Washington and into the Idaho Panhandle late Saturday and into Sunday evening. The active pattern will continue early into the week with the potential for lowland snow Tuesday night into Wednesday. Expect dry and cool weather late next week.
- Tonight - Patchy fog, otherwise cloudy, with a low around 33.
- Sunday - Rain and snow, mainly between 10 am and 4 pm. High near 37. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
- Sunday night - A 10 percent chance of snow before 7 pm. Widespread fog after 4 am. Patchy freezing fog after 10 pm.