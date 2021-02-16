We are seeing a pretty calm and quiet start in the Spokane area. That being said, please keep in mind we do still have some dicey snow covered roads out there, and the possibility for slick spots with temperatures sitting below freezing to kick off the morning. There is also some patchy fog across the Inland Northwest which, of course, could mean freezing fog. Drive for conditions!
On our satellite and radar we have already seen snow snow falling for the Cascades, Blue Mountains and the Palouse. We do still have Winter Storm Watches and Advisories in place for these areas. Most of those will expire this evening or late tonight. For the Blue Mountains though we won't see that expire until tomorrow morning as another foot or more of snow is possible that direction.
For Spokane by the mid morning to early afternoon hours some snow could return. It's looking like we would end up with no more than an inch of accumulation. Otherwise, expect cloudy skies with highs around freezing.