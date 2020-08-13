It's kind of been a weird week. I guess that statement could apply to many things, but I'm talking about the weather! After a scorching end of July, the last 8 days have been the exact opposite, with 7 afternoons not reaching "normal" high temperatures for this time of the year.
So how about just a "normal" August day?! Seems hard to come by, but that's what we're going to get on Friday! Lots of sunshine, calm winds and afternoon temperatures in the low-mid 80s. Perfection.
It just won't last.
Because by Sunday temperatures are going to soar near 100° with Monday and Tuesday likely following suit.
So, if I may offer a suggestion. Get caught up on the yard-work Friday, so you can stay near the A/C, or jump in a lake on Sunday!
