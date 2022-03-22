We officially rang in the Spring season early Sunday morning, but by Wednesday afternoon it will truly feel like Spring!
A fast-moving ridge of high pressure will bring a strong push of warm air in from the south on Wednesday, helping to boost our temperatures into the 60s in Spokane for the first time since Oct. 28th!
Unfortunately, this will be a brief brush with the 60s, at least for now. A weak cold front Wednesday night brings a few mountain showers, and a slight dip in temperatures to wrap up the work week.
But our overall pattern will stay fairly mild, and by the weekend, we have a very real chance to be back in the 60s both Saturday and Sunday, even if a few showers materialize Sunday afternoon.
Spring is here, get out and enjoy it!