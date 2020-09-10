Fires continue to burn across the Inland Northwest. And so far, the Spokane area hasn't had to deal with much of the smoke from these fires as east winds have kept it over Central and Western Washington and Oregon.
 
But a shift in the winds on Friday will start to bring all that smoke east. An Air Quality Alert is now in place through Monday, warning that at times air quality could reach unhealthy levels. As the smoke gets thick, health officials warn you should try and limit your time outside, and keep the windows to your house closed.
 
Air Quality Alert

All of Washington and Oregon are under an Air Quality Alert through Monday as air quality levels could become unhealthy for everyone at times through the weekend.
 
You should also keep a close eye on air quality levels to determine when it might be safe to head outside again. You can do that by checking out this interactive Air Quality Index map, and keeping up with the latest forecasts on KHQ and KHQ.com.
 
And while the weekend stays dry and hot, there is still at least a slight chance for some rain early next week. Anything helps at this point.
 

