SPOKANE, Wash. - A recent survey from The Vacationer shows that 80% of American adults plan to travel this summer and 45% said they'd travel more than once.
That's about 208 million American adults who are looking to travel this summer, 35 million more than last year.
But recent data shows Spokane might not be the cheapest destination.
"Even though it's a big city, it's not say, the equivalent of one of those like mega cities, but I still didn't expect that kind of pricing," Tianna Richards who traveled to Spokane for her kid's Karate competition said.
"Crazy outrageous," Bob Weiss who is traveling back to California from Spokane said. "I wish I could fly myself because this would be as crazy as me flying."
A recent study done by CheapAir.com, shows airfares have skyrocketed across the nation this year.
Although bigger airports in cities like Boston and San Francisco are seeing increases, it's the smaller cities feeling the brunt of the summer wave. Cities like Flint, Greensboro, and right here in Spokane, Washington tops the list with the greatest increase in airfares this year compared to last.
"I feel like it's a double," Richards said.
"At least to here, triple," Weiss said. "It was like over $1000 for the two of us."
And we all have guesses why...
"Gas prices are out of control right now," Richards said.
"We're kind of on the smaller size but maybe that would make sense as to why," Antonio Arceo, who is leaving Spokane to visit Las Vegas said.
But one thing is for sure, it's impacting travel budgets.
"I've noticed they are more expensive and it is a little frustrating but you know still got to travel to do what I want to do," he said.
"It sure hit our travel budget really hard. It's depleting and then some," Weiss said.
All you have to do is go online on Google Flights to see the uptick.
Just one or two roundtrip tickets can make or break the bank but for families like Tianna Richards who has 3 kids,
"That's us, $800 per person," she said.
The tickets can rack up.
"I didn't expect that kind of pricing," she said. "And that's just the ticket, not anything else that you're going to do.
And for some trying to get out of the house for the first time in 3 years, it may mean staying in one more.
"It's like as soon as you can go out again, now it's too expensive. Right. So, I think that's the hard part right now," she said.
There are ways to try and get those prices down. Buying in off months or off days, like during the week will be cheaper. Buying months ahead of time as well as looking on ticket saving websites can be a couple of ways to travel without breaking the bank.