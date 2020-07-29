AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - On June 2, Airway Heights Police responded to a call about a serious assault that happened inside the Airway Heights Corrections Center.
Airway Heights Detectives and Airway Heights Corrections Investigators identified the suspect as 25-year-old Shane S. Goldsby. Goldsby was questioned at the scene and remained in custody because the investigation was ongoing.
The Spokane County Medical Examiner identified Robert Munger, a 70-year-old, as the man who died on June 5 as a result of the assault on June 2.
The Medical Examiner says Munger died from a fractured skull, coming from blunt impact to his head. His death has been ruled a homicide.
Airway Heights detectives worked with the Spokane County Prosecutors Office and murder charges were filed on Goldsby. He'll appear in court for the charges today, and is in the Spokane County Jail.
