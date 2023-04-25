SPOKANE, Wash. - A new effort from Spokane County is encouraging people to sign up for their "Alert Spokane" system, which helps residents get notifications about incidents around their work, home or school.
Most people are used to getting those loud emergency alerts on their cell phones if there's a wildfire or Amber Alert close to their location, thanks to geo-location technology, but what if there's something going on around someone's home, and they're across town? That's where Alert Spokane comes in.
Scott Sherman lives about 45 minutes south of Spokane in rural Williams Lake, which was the site of a 1600 acre wildfire last summer that prompted Level Three, or "go now" evacuations for residents.
"It would be nice having some kind of an alert out here, as a lot of the fires come out here pretty quickly and move pretty rapidly," Sherman said via Zoom on Tuesday.
In fact, Sherman was in Coeur d'Alene when the fire broke out, and only heard about it when a family member called saying they heard about the fire from someone else.
"So when I got the phone call, I had to turn around and come back pretty fast," Sherman said.
Sherman said the Alert Spokane system, reaching out directly to people who've registered their phone numbers and addresses, would've been a big help.
"A lot of the residents here are weekenders or part timers, so it's more important for them to get an alert," Sherman said. "For the rest of us who live out here full time, it's not as big of an issue unless we're somewhere else other than our home."
Simone Ramel-McKay with Spokane County Emergency Management said they used to rely on a reverse 9-1-1 system to get alerts out to people.
"So 9-1-1 has the database of all the landlines and if we had to send an alert, then we'd just use their system and send an alert," Ramel-McKay said.
She estimates only about 20% of people in Spokane County have landlines these days, so they've had to pivot and encourage more people to sign up for Alert Spokane.
"That's great for people who really are at work most of the day, or they travel and they still want to know what's going on at home or maybe at their kids' school, or maybe even their parent's or grandparent's home," Ramel-McKay said.
So how does it work?
Visit "alertspokane.org" in your favorite web browser, put in a cell phone number, email and any addresses you want to be kept in the loop about, and you're good to go. If something happens near those addresses, you'll get a text and a push notification on your cell phone.
"I think it's important," Sherman said. "The more information the better, the quicker the better."
For more information on Alert Spokane and to sign up for the alert service, visit the county's website by clicking here.