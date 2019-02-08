Winter Storm Commuting 101

SPOKANE, Wash.- Everything you need to know as the City of Spokane begins a full-city plow, and the winter storm continues to bring snow and decreasing temperatures.
The City of Spokane advises that vehicles should be parked on the odd side of the street in residential areas to assist in plow efforts.
Primarily roadways such as Division St., Maple St., Spraque Ave., Mission Ave., and others will be the first to be plowed during the all-city plow. The next roadways to be plowed will be residential areas and secondary routes.
According to a release from the city, crews will work 24 hours a day until they plow all streets within the city. Other departments will work with plow crews until weather settles.
An influx of calls to 911 have been reported by the Washington State Police. They ask that calls relating to non-injury vehicle crashes be reported to non-emergency phone lines.
Several accidents were reported throughout the day. Authorities caution drivers to increase following distance and reduce speed while out on road ways.
With the all-city plows and increased road crew activity on highways, authorities also ask drivers please yield to snow plows and road crews. Also leave additions road when following plows to prevent interfering as crews lay down sand and de-icers.
Washington State Troopers reported numerous abandoned vehicles. Troopers ask drivers to please stay in your vehicle and call authorities to assist the removal of the vehicle. Abandoned vehicles are impounded and an create a hazard for snow plows and other vehicles as visibility decreases.
All local first responders have non-emergency lines, here are a few for the Spokane and Coeur d'Alene area:
-Spokane County Sheriff: (509) 456-2233
-Washington State Patrol: (509) 456-4100
-Spokane Police Department: (509) 477-5980
-Spokane Valley Police: (509) 456-2233
-Idaho State Police: 1-800-233-1212
-Coeur d'Alene Police: (208) 446-1854