Today for the third year in a row, law enforcement agencies from across the Inland Northwest brought holiday joy to patients and staff at Providence Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital. During the annual event k9 units from Spokane, Spokane County, and Idaho take a trip with Santa Clause to surprise and greet children and staff at the hospital.
"Our caregivers, nursing staff, doctors, everybody in this hospital work so hard and this pandemic of course has just been relentless on them,” said Pat McKenna, K-9 Supervisor at Providence. “So, to give them a chance to pet the dogs and take a break, it's just invaluable for them."
A chance for not only the staff to get a break from reality for a bit, but for the kids who may not be home on Christmas this year. Nearly every kid’s dream, meet Santa and tell him what they want for Christmas. But this year Santa seemed to be overshadowed by the dozens of pups wagging their tails, happy to get some pets. Of course spreading joy to the community but also a chance for law enforcement to see their own impact on the community.
"Our job is to protect and serve. We just luckily get to do it with our dogs,” said J.P. Melton, Spokane County Sheriff’s Detective. “And what better time to serve the public than at Christmas. And the hospital gave us this great opportunity to come share our dogs and share our time and make somebody's day a little better."