Grab a big ol' skillet, fry onion & garlic in oil until soft. Add meat and spices. Keep stirring beef with a fork to keep it broken up.

Once meat browns, add water, tomato paste and brown sugar. Ten minute simmer. For a finer texture use immersion blender (dad doesn't recommend). 

Simmer for 1 hour adding water to keep it moist but not soupy.

Put this magical moist meat blend on absolutely anything you please. Eat it with a spoon.

Freezes well in a glass jar.

Meat Sauce:

1 Med Onion, Chopped

1 tsp. oil

1 Lb. ground beef

1 Cup of H2O

1/4 Cup tomato paste

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tsp. black pepper

1 tsp. cayenne pepper

1 tsp. chili powder

1/2 tsp. ground cumin

1/2 tsp. all spice

1/4 tsp cinnamon (or a little more)

1/4 tsp. ground cloves

Salt to taste

1 clove garlic dice or pressed

