Grab a big ol' skillet, fry onion & garlic in oil until soft. Add meat and spices. Keep stirring beef with a fork to keep it broken up.
Once meat browns, add water, tomato paste and brown sugar. Ten minute simmer. For a finer texture use immersion blender (dad doesn't recommend).
Simmer for 1 hour adding water to keep it moist but not soupy.
Put this magical moist meat blend on absolutely anything you please. Eat it with a spoon.
Freezes well in a glass jar.
Meat Sauce:
1 Med Onion, Chopped
1 tsp. oil
1 Lb. ground beef
1 Cup of H2O
1/4 Cup tomato paste
1 tablespoon brown sugar
1 tsp. black pepper
1 tsp. cayenne pepper
1 tsp. chili powder
1/2 tsp. ground cumin
1/2 tsp. all spice
1/4 tsp cinnamon (or a little more)
1/4 tsp. ground cloves
Salt to taste
1 clove garlic dice or pressed