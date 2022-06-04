SPOKANE, Wash. - In the wake of the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, TX, students at Lewis and Clark High School in Spokane are organizing. On Saturday, a group of students organized a rally calling on local leaders and community members to step up and protect them from gun violence.
Despite the dreary weather, dozens of people showed up in support armed with signs and hope that their voices will be heard. Many of the student organizers aren’t old enough to vote so they are asking those who are to vote in favor of gun reform.
“This is not about being against guns, this is about having some regulation on them, because I don't want just anybody to fire a weapon,” said Kate Telis, a mother of two children.
The hour-long rally ended with a moment of silence to remember all of those who lost their loves to gun violence.