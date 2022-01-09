From East Valley School District:
Last week was a struggle for all of us as we had to navigate both the weather as well as positive COVID tests for students and staff. Unfortunately, yesterday and again today, we have lost additional staff due to positive test results. At this point, I do not believe that we have the capacity to successfully and safely hold school tomorrow, Monday January 10th. Several of us met earlier today and ultimately determined that closing tomorrow is the right call. This message is being sent as early as possible so that families can make necessary arrangements.
Although our East Valley schools will be closed, we will be offering COVID testing to any interested students/families at Trent Elementary School between 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM tomorrow.
I am not sure what the rest of the week has in store for us. We will use the day tomorrow to problem solve and hopefully make some headway on how best to support all buildings and departments.
On behalf of EVSD, I thank you for your understanding. We will get through this somehow; together, we are East Valley.