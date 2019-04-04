Semi-truck crash blocking westbound lanes of I-90 on Lookout Pass

All lanes are now back open and the scene is clear.

--------------------------

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Idaho State Police are responding to a semi-truck crash on Lookout Pass. 

ISP says the westbound lanes are completely blocked, but should reopen "soon" as more crews arrive on scene to clear the wreckage. 

No word on what caused the crash or if there are any injuries to report. 

We will update this story as soon as additional information becomes available.

