All lanes are now back open and the scene is clear.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Idaho State Police are responding to a semi-truck crash on Lookout Pass.
ISP says the westbound lanes are completely blocked, but should reopen "soon" as more crews arrive on scene to clear the wreckage.
No word on what caused the crash or if there are any injuries to report.
🚨Traffic Alert 🚨 Earlier this morning Troopers responded to this truck crash on I-90 on Lookout. The westbound lanes have been completely blocked but should reopen soon as crews get on scene. pic.twitter.com/E5W6H3Mzpx— Idaho State Police (@ispdistrict1) April 4, 2019
