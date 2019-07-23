Amanda Knox is getting married, but she and her fiance, Christopher Robinson, are in need of wedding funds.
The couple explains that after paying for Knox's first-ever return trip to Italy following her wrongful murder conviction, imprisonment, and exoneration, they had depleted all of their wedding savings. "We weren't expecting to be planning a wedding and Amanda's first ever return trip to Italy at the same time. But when the Italy Innocence Project invited Amanda to speak at their inaugural wrongful convictions event, we couldn't pass up the opportunity," the couple wrote.
The couple turned, therefore, to online crowd-funding. Knox asked her 54,500 Instagram followers to consider chipping in on her wedding cost. Visitors to the website are able to donate to the Knox-Robinsons' venue, decorations, honeymoon, dinner, desserts, a live band, photography, props, costumes, childcare, hair and makeup, and an open bar.
"Let's face it, we don't need any more stuff," Knox and her fiance wrote on their wedding registry website. "What we do need is help putting on the best party ever for our family and friends!"
This article was written by KHQ Intern Hannah Mumm.