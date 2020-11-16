An AMBER Alert was issued on Monday evening following the disappearance of 11-year-old, Adrianna Carreia.
Carreia was apparently dropped off near school Monday morning, but was never reported in class. The Police confirmed that both of Carreia's parents do not have custody of her or her siblings.
The vehicle in question is a red 1995 Toyota Camry with unknown Washington plates.
The authorities are reporting the vehicle may be en route to the southwest Washington region.
If someone has any information on the disappearance, authorities are asking to call Deer Lodge County Police at 406-563-5241.
