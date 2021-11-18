CHATTAROY, Wash. - An ambulance heading north on SR 2 slid into a ditch near milepost 308 and got stuck in the snow.
According to Washington State Patrol, the ambulance was empty of patients at the time, no one was hurt, and there was no damage. The driver remained to await a tow truck to clear the accident.
The National Weather Service reminds people that the weather can quickly turn dangerous and reminds drivers to take it slow, leave extra space between cars, and be careful of icy patches on the road.