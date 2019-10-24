Strong winds are forecasted for our region this weekend. Just two weeks removed from the snowstorm that brought down giant branches all over the South Hill on October 9th, someone homeowners might be a little worried about that incoming wind. But it doesn't need to be that way.
"An ounce of prevention is worth of a pound of cure," Daniel Maple from ABC Consulting Arborists in Spokane told me on Thursday.
Trees hadn't dropped their leaves when snow struck on October 9, and those leaves collected all of that snow and ice and added weight and torque. The branches simply weren't prepared to handle. However, two weeks later, the ground is littered with leaves and trees should be ready for snow and ice. But what about wind?
Gusts of 30-40 miles per hour could hit our area this weekend and could put stress on some branches that were damaged or cracked during that snowstorm. It might be too late to get an arborist out to look at your concern before that wind arrives, but there are things you can check on and perhaps move anything out of the way you don't want becoming a target for falling tree branches.
"Cracks, seams, heaving ground. Any of those things that are obvious. It's going to take a trained eye to see more than that," Maple said.
That trained eye could save you thousands of dollars, though.
"Get a qualified, an ISA(International Society of Arborists)-certified arborist that has tree-risk assessment qualifications, preferably one that doesn't do tree work because then there's no conflict of interest," Maple added. "You're going to pay for that advice, but they're going to come out and give you honest, scientifically-based information, and assess that tree for risk. Either piece of mind or corrective action. They're going to be motivated to try and do what's best for the tree. To save that tree and to save you money. In the long run, it's just cheap insurance."
You might be thinking, "Well, I have insurance. It will cover a fallen tree, right?"
It depends. Most homeowner insurance policies will cover damage or injury from a tree during a weather event, however, if care of that tree has been neglected, your claim could be denied and you could be on the hook for thousands of dollars.
Maple recommends homeowners get their trees checked every 3-5 years or after a sginifcant weather event, like Windstorm 2015.
"Just do it occassionally. Have someone come out, assess the trees, it's going to give you piece of mind. Plus, more importantly, it's going to fulfill your standard of care or duty of care that you can say if that tree ever fell and hit your home or hits somebody else or injures or kills somebody, that you're covered because you've done your duty. You've had it inspected and this truly was an act of God."
