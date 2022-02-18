HAUSER LAKE, Idaho — Right now, we're not talking about Cooper Kupp, but Cooper Pup! And the role of MVP has taken on a brand new shape.
Each year, the Super Bowl brings millions of people together through the broadcast. It's the perfect place for businesses to promote their goods and fans to show their pride. However, the week after the Super Bowl is the busiest for local animal rescues as those same viewers decide it's time to adopt.
And each year it's a howling success.
"Hello, sweetheart," Cristene Justus, the founder of Double J Dog Ranch in Hauser Lake, Idaho cooed to her fluffy friend.
The Ranch rescues, rehomes, and offers a refuge for double merle Aussies and other dogs with special needs, in jeopardy of euthanasia.
It's also home to some pretty big stars.
"When we started in 2015 in Puppy Bowl with the deaf corgi, she was one of the All Stars. So we started out with Puppy Bowl with bang," Justus recalled.
Millions watch the Puppy Bowl during Super Bowl Sunday each year. And since 2015, that famous matchup has included some local pups as well.
"We had several dogs on Puppy Bowl," she said.
But how does the Puppy Bowl even work?
"When a puppy runs through the field goal with the toy, that team scores," Justus explained.
Simple enough—score a touchdown for your team.
"And it's always Team Rough and Team Fluff. And this year we we're on Team Fluff—who won the game," she beamed.
After the game, an MVP is decided.
"In 2019, Bumble, our blind and deaf Aussie mix puppy, was named MVP," she said.
Bumble was the first dog with special needs to win MVP at the Puppy Bowl.
"To have the 10 million viewers actually vote for a special needs dog—blind and deaf, no less—I think shows how much the world is ready to bring these dogs into their home," she said.
The whole purpose is to raise awareness of local shelters and rescues, and to get those pups adopted.
"Adopt, adopt, adopt instead of shop! Because we all know how many great puppies are available through rescues and shelters that need homes," enthused Justus. "So without this program, I don't think we'd have the awareness that we do today. They've done an amazing job all these years of educating, and people don't even realize they're being educated while they're watching the game."
So adopt if you can, because who wouldn't want these precious pups?
Double J Dog Ranch is just one rescue featured, and they receive hundreds of calls, e-mails, and Facebook messages during the week right after the Puppy Bowl airs. They're open all year round, though, so don't think this is the only time you can contact them!
Rocket was this years regional pup. He is a deaf terrier mix, and although he got stage fright, he made an amazing cheerleader!