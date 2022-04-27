The cold just won't quit, and has skies cleared Wednesday night, the mercury again started to plummet. By Thursday morning many Inland Northwest communities will be right back near freezing....at the END of April.
Obviously this is not normal. Normally our overnight low temperatures should be right near 40° and our afternoon high temperatures in the 60s, but this April has been anything but normal.
Another cold air trough has settled over the NW, and while we will warm up back into the mid-upper 50s Thursday afternoon, it's still colder than it should be.
As long as you can deal with the chill though, our weather pattern looks fairly quiet to wrap up the week. A few showers for the Southern Panhandle Thursday afternoon and northern Panhandle Friday afternoon, but the rest of the region looks to stay dry.
Our next chance for rain looks to arrive on Saturday afternoon, and while we expect it to be light, a few showers could linger into the very early morning hours for Bloomsday Sunday. As of now, it looks to dry out by race-time and temperatures should be comfortable for all participants (so I'm told) by the late morning/early afternoon.
And while we still don't see any strong signals of a major warm-up coming our way...a chance to reach the mid-60s by next week certainly sounds nice after the freezing mornings this week!
-Blake