We finally got a nice break in the rain on Wednesday, and that helped our rivers start to drop back down. A couple more dry and warmer days ahead will further help the cause before more rain arrives as we head into the weekend.
The storm system that brought all of our recent wet weather has finally moved far enough to the east to allow some warmer and drier air back into the region. But it's not completely dry.
A bit of moisture is expected to kick up some quick-moving, but heavy showers over the North Cascades early Thursday morning, and with the threat of them moving over recently burned areas, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch from 4AM-11AM Thursday over Okanogan County.
The rest of the Inland Northwest looks to stay dry on Thursday, with temperatures warming back up into the low-70s (remember we started the week with highs in the 40s & low 50s). Some clouds will hang around, but an overall pleasant Thursday.
Even warmer temperatures are expected on Friday, but another storm system will start to move onshore out of the Pacific. The combination of heat and moisture looks to trigger some thunderstorms Friday evening-Saturday morning, some of which could bring yet another round of heavy rain.
Hit-and-miss showers continue into Saturday, but the best chance of rain this weekend unfortunately looks to be Father's Day on Sunday. If you're planning on heading to the lake or river with Dad this year, be careful, as the water is still very high, fast and COLD!
-Blake