Just 5 days ago the high temperature in Spokane reached 60°. Feels like that was weeks ago, as we are still being plagued by unusually cold April air, and sporadic snow showers across the region. Both of which we are expecting again into Thursday morning.
We are once again expecting our temperatures overnight to drop all the way down into the mid-20s, that's about 10° colder than it should be in mid-April. And like Wednesday morning, a light wind out of the north-east will make those mid-20s feel more like teens! So the message stays the same...make sure you're bundle up yet again!
As for the snow chance...like the last several days, the Palouse and parts of Central Washington look to be the best candidates for some snow. As of this write-up, light snow was already falling on the Palouse, although not sticking to the roads. Any accumulation should be fairly light (generally less than an inch), but the below-freezing temperatures could still make for a slick morning.
When is it going to warm up?! Glad you asked! The storm system responsible for ALL of this will stick around for the rest of the week, but it finally starts to make a move on Saturday. That will mean one more chance for some rain and snow showers throughout the day. The good news is it still looks like we dry out for Easter Sunday, and by next week high temperatures should be back in the 50s and lows might finally creep back up above freezing! Let the yard work commence!