High pressure continues to deliver day after day of incredible Fall weather!
Daytime highs will remain in the 70's & 80's, with overnight lows in the low to mid 40's through the weekend and into next week.
So far, every single day of the month has reached 70° in Spokane, and if the forecast holds (it should) we will break the record for the most 70-degree days in October by next Tuesday.
Long-range forecasts continue to show hints of pattern change by next weekend (Oct. 22-23rd), but until then enjoy the 70s and sunshine!