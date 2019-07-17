It's another summer day that won't feel much like summer. When you look outside you will see mostly cloudy skies, as well as a chance for showers. We are already tracking showers to the North of us heading East. It will be another cool day, with temperatures below average, peaking in the upper 70's. Winds today increase to breezy conditions with strong gusts around 25mph.
The breezy and gusty conditions look to stick around tomorrow too. This could lead to a heightened concern for any new or existing fires to spread rapidly. On the bright side (literally) the sunshine returns tomorrow. Temperatures should still remain in the upper 70's for your high.
These cooler temperatures aren't going to be sticking around too much longer, by next week we are into the 90's.