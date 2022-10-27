A weak cold front will be moving across the Inland Northwest on Friday, but it doesn't look to have much of an impact.
A quick round of showers around lunchtime will move out quickly for a dry but breezy Friday afternoon evening.
Temperatures, like Thursday, will "warm" right back into the 50s, and that's where they'll stay for the weekend.
Speaking of the weekend, Saturday looks like the better of the two days if you're trying to get outside with cloudy skies and calm winds. It's Sunday where things look to change, specifically Sunday evening as our next front looks to bring gusty winds and more rain into Halloween on Monday.
It's still a bit too early to tell if the rain sticks around for trick-or-treating, but I'd at least start planning for a breezy, cool and showery Halloween this year!
-Blake