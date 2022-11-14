High pressure continues to dominate not only the Pacific Northwest, but our weather story, as another week of calm but cool weather begins.
Low clouds and some fog each morning, breaks up for some sunshine each afternoon through Wednesday. The fog is really the only concern, with morning temperatures in the teens and low-20s, freezing fog could make for some patchy slick spots during the early morning commute.
Those low clouds early in the day, combined with cooler air coming in from the north also keep our afternoon high temperatures 5-10° cooler than average, even with some afternoon sunbreaks.
A weak weather system looks to clip us early Thursday morning as it angles primarily into Montana and the Dakotas, that will kick up cool, northerly winds, especially in our northern valleys of Washington and Idaho. It'll also usher in yet another round of cold air, dropping overnight temperatures back into the teens and even some single digits late week-weekend.
Enjoy the quiet and cool weather, maybe use it to hang the Christmas lights, because things look to get a bit more active during the week of Thanksgiving.
-Blake