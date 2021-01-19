High pressure hangs on for another day, meaning our weather remains quiet for Wednesday. The only notable feature will once again be some patchy freezing fog early Wednesday morning that could make for some slick areas.
Otherwise Wednesday looks a lot like Tuesday, cloudy and temperatures in the mid-30s. We are watching a weak system that could bring some light snow Thursday night, but it looks to stay south of Spokane.
Our best chance at breaking our snow drought still looks to be Sunday as our high temperatures finally cool down below freezing.
Stay tuned for how MUCH snow we could be in for!
