Rain and snow showers will impact the lower Idaho Panhandle this morning leading to slick travel while the remainder of the region contends with lows clouds and fog. We will see a drying trend region wide this afternoon and into Christmas Day. Another round of light snow will impact the region Wednesday and Wednesday night. This will be followed by cooler temperatures for Thursday and early Friday. The weather will likely turn wetter again by the weekend.
- Today Patchy drizzle before 1pm. Patchy fog before 2pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 38. Calm wind.
- Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Calm wind.
- Christmas Day Areas of fog before 2pm. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Calm wind.