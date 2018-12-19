As has been the pattern for the last 10 days or so, we seem to have a storm system rolling into the region about every 24 hours. That means we also get some short breaks in the weather, like what we had on Wednesday.
But our break is coming to an end. The next storm system will swing a warm front through the region overnight, bringing light rain showers to the valleys, and light snow to the mountains. A cold front then moves through Thursday afternoon, bringing more rain showers, but also kicking up the winds. Gusts up to 35mph will be possible through Thursday night, before calming down Friday.
We do expect a dry start to our weekend, both Friday and Saturday. But some more wet weather could bring heavy mountain Sunday and Monday. That means if you're driving over mountain passes for Christmas, best time to do so looks to be Friday and Saturday!
-Blake