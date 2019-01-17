After a messy day Thursday, our Friday is looking much better. We may still see a few spotty showers before 10AM, but after that expect a mostly dry, mostly cloudy day. Temperatures are also starting to warm up, and will reach into the low 40s by Friday afternoon.
Our next storm system arrives late Friday night, but with those warmer temperatures, most locations will just see rain, or a mix of rain/snow. Some snow could stick Friday night across the northern panhandle of Idaho, to the tune of 1-2".
Take advantage of what looks to be a mostly dry Saturday, because more wet weather arrives for the 2nd half of the weekend!
-Blake