Another Slick Commute for Some Wednesday Morning
Fog and below freezing temperatures have made for some very slick and interesting morning commutes so far this week, and another one looks to be likely Wednesday morning.
A weak weather system will bring light showers to the region early Wednesday, and depending on the temperatures when it arrives, some could see light freezing rain. The latest forecasts show the best chance of freezing rain to be across the Columbia Basin, as temperatures in Spokane are expected to be just barely above freezing when it arrives.
Still, be careful on the roads as conditions could change through the morning. The afternoon should be drier with temperatures warming into the 40s, about 10° warmer than it should be for this time in December!
Looking longer range, our temperatures will continue to stay well on the warm side of "normal", with highs in the 40s through the rest of the week. Overnight lows will continue to flirt with freezing each night, which could mean a few more icy roads.
The next weather system of note looks to move in Friday night, but with temperatures still expected to be mild this is looking mainly like rain in the lower elevations. Although, if you have travel plans that take you over the mountains both east and west, several inches of snow look likely between Friday night and Sunday.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.