The storm that brought a daily snowfall record of 3.7" to the Spokane area on Monday, is diving to the south on Tuesday and taking the moisture with it. But what it leaves behind in its place, is a bitter-cold blast of arctic air!
Actual temperatures Tuesday morning will drop down into the teens in Spokane, but a 10-20mph NE wind will make that feel even colder, with wind-chill temperatures in the single-digits!
Make sure to dress in lots of layers, as the breeze sticks around throughout the day. A few sunbreaks in the afternoon might make it at least look a little warmer.
Don't expect any of the snow that fell on Monday to melt either. This cold airmass isn't going anywhere for awhile, keeping our high temperatures below freezing, and even threatening some record-low temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday morning.
At least it looks to stay drier through the work-week before eventually warming back up above freezing by the weekend.
Think of it this way...by the time the calendar actually says it's winter, we'll be used to it!