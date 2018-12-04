Our cold and dry weather regime looks to continue through the rest of the work week, and at least for one more day will bring freezing fog to parts of the Inland Northwest.
Be cautious during the Wednesday morning commute, as freezing fog could bring another round of black ice on the roadways. By Wednesday afternoon it looks like we have a much better chance of getting some sunshine, although high temperatures will again struggle to reach freezing.
More of the same, cold and dry with sunny afternoons, expected Thursday and Friday, before a chance for a few light showers return over the weekend. A better chance for wet weather begins at the start of next week, where wintry mix showers look possible as temperatures warm back into the upper-30s.