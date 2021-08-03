Stop me if this sounds familiar...we're in the middle of another heat wave. But just like the last one (late last week) this too will be short lived, with just one more scorcher on the way Wednesday.
The Heat Advisory remains in place until 11PM Wednesday night as temperatures will once again climb near 100°. That combined with the lingering smoke and unhealthy air quality will likely keep many of us inside.
But relief is still in the forecast!
For the first time in months, a storm system is set to move in from the Pacific Thursday into Friday. This would bring the chance for some showers, but possibly more importantly, a shift in the winds to help blow out the smoke, and some of the most comfortable temperatures of the summer season.
I'd go as far to say, if everything goes according to plan (big if) this coming weekend might be the best weather weekend of the summer so far!