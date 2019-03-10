Where are our children safe? That's what families all over the community seem to be asking after young kids are finding drug filled needles, from bus stops, to their own yards. KHQ was told about a group of kids finding drug paraphernalia at the bus stop Friday, and now a similar story from another family in West Central.
"It'll end up in backyards, vacant lots, alleys," the Spokane mother said.
This woman is asking to remain anonymous, but she's tired of the drug problem in her neighborhood. Last week, a drug house was seized on College Ave in West Central. The neighbor KHQ spoke with said that's great, but the mess is still there.
"A lot of times, it's clean it up yourself, or wait until you get a response from them, which can take an additional couple days," she said.
This mother said she's called the City of Spokane more times than she can count about cleaning up piles of trash and needles. She said they usually come, but new trash is back the next day. In the garbage that gets left behind after a police raid, this Spokane mom says she's found crack pipes, needles, bags of drugs, and everything in between.
"We see this kind of stuff everyday. There's about thirty (needles) in that pile there, and that's just what we know about," she said.
She's lived in West Central for almost ten years, and she said every winter after the snow melts, all the trash that was buried underneath it, resurfaces. But what makes her house in an extra dangerous spot, she's got a vacant lot right next to her home. She said people will hide out in the lot and do drugs against her fence, because it's hidden.
After walking around, her alleyway wasn't unique. Trash and abandoned cars, everywhere you look. But, she said moving really isn't an option for her family right now.
"I wish it was that easy, it's not. It's something that's always in the back of our mind, but it's not always that cut and dry. Especially with property values increasing, it puts a decent area that much farther out of reach for us," she said.
For now, she just wants that pile of trash cleaned up. But long-term, this mother doesn't want her son growing up thinking that seeing drugs in your backyard is normal. She's asking that the City of Spokane do something about this.