Weather Alert

...MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW OVERNIGHT MONDAY INTO TUESDAY... .A LATE SEASON WINTER STORM WILL DELIVER HEAVY WET SNOW TO NORTHEAST WASHINGTON AND THE NORTHERN PANHANDLE. SNOW WILL INCREASE IN INTENSITY THROUGH THE MORNING HOURS TUESDAY AND WILL LIKELY IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES IN THE VALLEYS AND 5 TO 10 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS POSSIBLE. * WHERE...SANDPOINT, BONNERS FERRY, PRIEST RIVER, EASTPORT, COEUR D'ALENE, POST FALLS, HAYDEN, WORLEY, SPOKANE, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, ROCKFORD, COLVILLE, NORTHPORT, DEER PARK, CHEWELAH, NEWPORT, KETTLE FALLS. * WHEN...FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON. HEAVIEST SNOW WILL BE DURING THE MORNING HOURS ON TUESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. TRAVEL MAY BECOME EXTREMELY DIFFICULT DURING THE MORNING COMMUTE ON TUESDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WATCH MEANS THERE IS POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT SNOW, SLEET OR ICE ACCUMULATIONS THAT MAY IMPACT TRAVEL. CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS. &&